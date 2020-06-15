30 Waterside Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool bike storage garage internet access valet service

This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath that can Convert into a 2 bedroom with FULL PRESSURIZED WALL TO CEILING and full living roomLease takeover but can be renewed for a yearBeautifully refinished conv two bedroom, one bathroom apartment featuring a newly expanded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With stylishly remodeled baths, and oversized bedrooms, this home provides breathtaking East River views that are the star of the living and dining areas.Two-acred landscaped plaza w/ river and city views, year-round activities schedule, playgrounds, on-site preschool, free Wi-Fi, sundeck, restaurant/lounge on site, groceries, banking, dry cleaning, shopping on-site, Each Bedroom Can fit king and will still have more room for other furniture this is perfect for roomates Please call text or email ASAP