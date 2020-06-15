All apartments in New York
30 Waterside Plaza
30 Waterside Plaza

30 Waterside Plz · (917) 543-7141
Location

30 Waterside Plz, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath that can Convert into a 2 bedroom with FULL PRESSURIZED WALL TO CEILING and full living roomLease takeover but can be renewed for a yearBeautifully refinished conv two bedroom, one bathroom apartment featuring a newly expanded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With stylishly remodeled baths, and oversized bedrooms, this home provides breathtaking East River views that are the star of the living and dining areas.Two-acred landscaped plaza w/ river and city views, year-round activities schedule, playgrounds, on-site preschool, free Wi-Fi, sundeck, restaurant/lounge on site, groceries, banking, dry cleaning, shopping on-site, Each Bedroom Can fit king and will still have more room for other furniture this is perfect for roomates Please call text or email ASAP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Waterside Plaza have any available units?
30 Waterside Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Waterside Plaza have?
Some of 30 Waterside Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Waterside Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
30 Waterside Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Waterside Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 30 Waterside Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 Waterside Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 30 Waterside Plaza does offer parking.
Does 30 Waterside Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Waterside Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Waterside Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 30 Waterside Plaza has a pool.
Does 30 Waterside Plaza have accessible units?
No, 30 Waterside Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Waterside Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Waterside Plaza has units with dishwashers.
