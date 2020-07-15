30 East 9th Street

Amenities

This renovated extra-large studio is located in one of Greenwich Village's most sought after full service buildings. Unlike most studios, this bright and quiet South facing home includes a spacious living and sleeping area, a large foyer which can easily accommodate a dining table or be used as a home office, and a separate dressing room with convenient built-ins.



The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a granite countertop and custom cabinetry. The home's windowed bathroom is also spacious and tastefully renovated. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors and three closets. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an expansive newly renovated lobby, private garden and garage next door. The Lafayette is convenient to all major subway lines and to Washington and Union Square Parks, Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, great restaurants and cafes. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a granite countertop and custom cabinetry. The home?s windowed bathroom is also spacious and tastefully renovated. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors and three closets. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an expansive newly renovated lobby, private garden and garage next door. The Lafayette is convenient to all major subway lines and to Washington and Union Square Parks, Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, great restaurants and cafes. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. No guarantors or students permitted.