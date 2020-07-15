All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

30 East 9th Street

30 East 9th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-H · Avail. now

$2,695

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
This renovated extra-large studio is located in one of Greenwich Village's most sought after full service buildings. Unlike most studios, this bright and quiet South facing home includes a spacious living and sleeping area, a large foyer which can easily accommodate a dining table or be used as a home office, and a separate dressing room with convenient built-ins.

The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a granite countertop and custom cabinetry. The home's windowed bathroom is also spacious and tastefully renovated. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors and three closets. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an expansive newly renovated lobby, private garden and garage next door. The Lafayette is convenient to all major subway lines and to Washington and Union Square Parks, Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, great restaurants and cafes. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.,This renovated extra-large studio is located in one of Greenwich Village?s most sought after full service buildings. Unlike most studios, this bright and quiet South facing home includes a spacious living and sleeping area, a large foyer which can easily accommodate a dining table or be used as a home office, and a separate dressing room with convenient built-ins.

The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a granite countertop and custom cabinetry. The home?s windowed bathroom is also spacious and tastefully renovated. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors and three closets. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an expansive newly renovated lobby, private garden and garage next door. The Lafayette is convenient to all major subway lines and to Washington and Union Square Parks, Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, great restaurants and cafes. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. No guarantors or students permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East 9th Street have any available units?
30 East 9th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 East 9th Street have?
Some of 30 East 9th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 East 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 East 9th Street offers parking.
Does 30 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 30 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
