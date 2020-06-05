All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

3 West 137th Street

3 West 137th Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home with WASHER/DRYER in-unit!

* No Broker Fee! *

- Beautiful Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters and High-end Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Dishwasher & Microwave included!
- Modern Decor with Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lighting!
- Queen-size Bedrooms each with a Large Closet and Built-in Custom Organizer!
- TWO FULL Bathrooms!
- Tall Windows allowing in tons of Sunlight!
- WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!!
- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

Steps to the 2 & 3 trains, restaurants, shops, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 West 137th Street have any available units?
3 West 137th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 West 137th Street have?
Some of 3 West 137th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 3 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 3 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 West 137th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 West 137th Street have a pool?
No, 3 West 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 3 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 West 137th Street has units with dishwashers.
