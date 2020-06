Amenities

2nd floor walkup 1BR steps from NYU and The New School. This unit has large windows and great natural light, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Laundry is in the basement of the building. Quiet street in the midst of many restaurants and shopping attractions, as well as Union Square Park and Washington Square Park. Easy access to several subway lines and the PATH!