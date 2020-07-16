All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

282 Cabrini Boulevard

282 Cabrini Boulevard · (917) 771-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

282 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
See the video tour--Renovated 2 or 3 Bedroom Convertible on Cabrini Blvd and 187th Street-- Full river views from all bedrooms, terrific renovated kitchen with open kitchen living plan.Can be 3 bedrooms or a huge two bedroom with large common area.Great light, great views, wood floors, renovated bathroom.Bedroom 1: 11' x 14.5'Bedroom 2: 11' x 14.5'Bedroom 3: 15.5' x 10.5'(sizes are approximate)Located in the PS 187 school district on Cabrini Blvd. above West 187th Street. Small to Medium-sized Dogs considered case by case, cats allowed.The building is a 2-minute walk to grocery shopping, restaurants, cafe, beautiful Fort Tryon Park and more. Building features live-in Super, elevator, Laundry in building.Only 5 Min. to the A-Train, 25 minutes to Midtown, along with the Fort Washington Ave local buses, or the express bus to Midtown. ElevatorLaundry in buildingLive-in SuperPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedEmail, call or text for a quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have any available units?
282 Cabrini Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have?
Some of 282 Cabrini Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Cabrini Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
282 Cabrini Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Cabrini Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 Cabrini Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard offer parking?
No, 282 Cabrini Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Cabrini Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have a pool?
No, 282 Cabrini Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 282 Cabrini Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Cabrini Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Cabrini Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
