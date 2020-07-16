282 Cabrini Boulevard

Amenities

See the video tour--Renovated 2 or 3 Bedroom Convertible on Cabrini Blvd and 187th Street-- Full river views from all bedrooms, terrific renovated kitchen with open kitchen living plan.Can be 3 bedrooms or a huge two bedroom with large common area.Great light, great views, wood floors, renovated bathroom.Bedroom 1: 11' x 14.5'Bedroom 2: 11' x 14.5'Bedroom 3: 15.5' x 10.5'(sizes are approximate)Located in the PS 187 school district on Cabrini Blvd. above West 187th Street. Small to Medium-sized Dogs considered case by case, cats allowed.The building is a 2-minute walk to grocery shopping, restaurants, cafe, beautiful Fort Tryon Park and more. Building features live-in Super, elevator, Laundry in building.Only 5 Min. to the A-Train, 25 minutes to Midtown, along with the Fort Washington Ave local buses, or the express bus to Midtown. ElevatorLaundry in buildingLive-in SuperPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedEmail, call or text for a quick response.