All apartments in New York
Find more places like 28 East 130th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
28 East 130th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

28 East 130th Street

28 E 130th St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28 E 130th St, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Uptown Flats at Compass introduces to you 28 East 130th Street.

Be one of the first to live in this beautiful sun-soaked Studio home on a quiet, and pretty block. Across from the park!

The apartment includes: Exposed brick, Split units featuring AC/Heat, Microwave, Dishwasher, Heated Bathroom Floors & Beautiful finishes!

The apartment is in a completely remodeled building.
Laundromat only 2 short blocks away on 132nd street.
$300 Laundry credit for a February 15th lease start date.
Fast Easy Approval!

Contact me view a private viewing or for Open house schedule.

Photos are virtually staged. Unit does not come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 East 130th Street have any available units?
28 East 130th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 East 130th Street have?
Some of 28 East 130th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 East 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 East 130th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 East 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 East 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 28 East 130th Street offer parking?
No, 28 East 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 28 East 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 East 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 East 130th Street have a pool?
No, 28 East 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 East 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 28 East 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 East 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 East 130th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28 East 130th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity