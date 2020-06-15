Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Uptown Flats at Compass introduces to you 28 East 130th Street.



Be one of the first to live in this beautiful sun-soaked Studio home on a quiet, and pretty block. Across from the park!



The apartment includes: Exposed brick, Split units featuring AC/Heat, Microwave, Dishwasher, Heated Bathroom Floors & Beautiful finishes!



The apartment is in a completely remodeled building.

Laundromat only 2 short blocks away on 132nd street.

$300 Laundry credit for a February 15th lease start date.

Fast Easy Approval!



Contact me view a private viewing or for Open house schedule.



Photos are virtually staged. Unit does not come furnished.