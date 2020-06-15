Amenities
Uptown Flats at Compass introduces to you 28 East 130th Street.
Be one of the first to live in this beautiful sun-soaked Studio home on a quiet, and pretty block. Across from the park!
The apartment includes: Exposed brick, Split units featuring AC/Heat, Microwave, Dishwasher, Heated Bathroom Floors & Beautiful finishes!
The apartment is in a completely remodeled building.
Laundromat only 2 short blocks away on 132nd street.
$300 Laundry credit for a February 15th lease start date.
Fast Easy Approval!
Contact me view a private viewing or for Open house schedule.
Photos are virtually staged. Unit does not come furnished.