All apartments in New York
Find more places like 279 West 117th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
279 West 117th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

279 West 117th Street

279 W 117th St · (212) 381-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

279 W 117th St, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6S · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move into this spacious two bedroom, one bath with ample closets and enjoy a stroll to Morningside Park or Central Park or stop in one of many restaurants and cafes along FDB including Lido, Vinateria, Harlem Tavern, Harlem Food Bar, Mess Hall, Starbucks or Lee Lee's Bakery. There's a great food market (Best Market) across the street plus the C/B trains are one block away and the 2/3 Trains are a short 3 block walk. Heat and Hot water are included in your rent! Minimum residency (2 people) and Income guidelines apply (Maximum Income $260,750). Photos are of another unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 West 117th Street have any available units?
279 West 117th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 279 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
279 West 117th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 279 West 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 279 West 117th Street offer parking?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 279 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 279 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 279 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 West 117th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 West 117th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 279 West 117th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity