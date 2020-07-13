All apartments in New York
27 North Moore Street
27 North Moore Street

27 North Moore Street · (212) 452-4394
Location

27 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-CD · Avail. now

$30,000

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Apartment 7CD offers a unique layout to the building, architecturally designed to create loft living at its finest with incredible scale and volume. Soaring 11'4 vaulted ceilings and walls of over-sized windows on 3 exposures present an impressive backdrop to this magnificent home. The elevator opens directly into a grand foyer which leads to an expansive 51'3" by 17'8" corner living and dining room with 11 over-sized windows encompassing this dazzling entertaining space. With open city views from north and east exposures, the apartment is bathed in natural sunlight while remaining tranquil and quiet from the hassle and bustle below. The open bespoke kitchen has stainless and white lacquer cabinets, Miele appliances, dual full size Subzero refrigerators and freezers and a hood that vents to the outside. The large floating island with 3" thick white glass counter tops houses the sink with garbage disposal. Off the kitchen is a den/library/children's play room with built in cabinetry and beautiful floor to ceiling blackened steel and privacy glass pocket doors that seamlessly divide it from the rest of the living space. The master suite is private off its own hall with two walk in closets and a 5 fixture spa bathroom. On the other side of the apartment, off the grand foyer, you will be pleasantly surprised to find a proper mud room with incredible storage and hanging space. Continue down the hall to an office with day bed and the two additional bedrooms and two hall baths. There is also a separate laundry room with vented dryer, a 2nd powder room (one on either side of the apartment) and incredible closet space.
The apartment also has a gas fireplace, gorgeous wide plank oak floors and incredible closet space all built out by California Closets. Thoughtful upgrades including a four zone central AC , Lutron lighting system, a full size Miele wine storage refrigerator, a built in bar with two additional wine refrigerators, Better Waters whole home filtration system, built-in speakers throughout with integrated iPad controlled music and a Crestron system complete this mint condition home.

27 N Moore is an incredibly well run 24-hour doorman building with a live-in super, full time porters, a parking garage accessed directly from the apartment's elevator, a beautiful new landscaped roof deck with grill, table, seating and gorgeous panoramic views, a gym and bike storage. Best of all it is located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of prime Tribeca conveniently situated by all major transportation (A/C/E,1/2/3,N/R/W/Q,6,J/Z), Hudson River Park, The North Moore Pier 25, Tribeca dog park, Washington Market Park, shopping, fine dining, incredible schools, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 North Moore Street have any available units?
27 North Moore Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 North Moore Street have?
Some of 27 North Moore Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 North Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 North Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 27 North Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 North Moore Street offers parking.
Does 27 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 North Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 North Moore Street have a pool?
No, 27 North Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 North Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 27 North Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 North Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
