27 North Moore Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Apartment 7CD offers a unique layout to the building, architecturally designed to create loft living at its finest with incredible scale and volume. Soaring 11'4 vaulted ceilings and walls of over-sized windows on 3 exposures present an impressive backdrop to this magnificent home. The elevator opens directly into a grand foyer which leads to an expansive 51'3" by 17'8" corner living and dining room with 11 over-sized windows encompassing this dazzling entertaining space. With open city views from north and east exposures, the apartment is bathed in natural sunlight while remaining tranquil and quiet from the hassle and bustle below. The open bespoke kitchen has stainless and white lacquer cabinets, Miele appliances, dual full size Subzero refrigerators and freezers and a hood that vents to the outside. The large floating island with 3" thick white glass counter tops houses the sink with garbage disposal. Off the kitchen is a den/library/children's play room with built in cabinetry and beautiful floor to ceiling blackened steel and privacy glass pocket doors that seamlessly divide it from the rest of the living space. The master suite is private off its own hall with two walk in closets and a 5 fixture spa bathroom. On the other side of the apartment, off the grand foyer, you will be pleasantly surprised to find a proper mud room with incredible storage and hanging space. Continue down the hall to an office with day bed and the two additional bedrooms and two hall baths. There is also a separate laundry room with vented dryer, a 2nd powder room (one on either side of the apartment) and incredible closet space.

The apartment also has a gas fireplace, gorgeous wide plank oak floors and incredible closet space all built out by California Closets. Thoughtful upgrades including a four zone central AC , Lutron lighting system, a full size Miele wine storage refrigerator, a built in bar with two additional wine refrigerators, Better Waters whole home filtration system, built-in speakers throughout with integrated iPad controlled music and a Crestron system complete this mint condition home.



27 N Moore is an incredibly well run 24-hour doorman building with a live-in super, full time porters, a parking garage accessed directly from the apartment's elevator, a beautiful new landscaped roof deck with grill, table, seating and gorgeous panoramic views, a gym and bike storage. Best of all it is located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of prime Tribeca conveniently situated by all major transportation (A/C/E,1/2/3,N/R/W/Q,6,J/Z), Hudson River Park, The North Moore Pier 25, Tribeca dog park, Washington Market Park, shopping, fine dining, incredible schools, and so much more!