All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd

2647 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (828) 712-3083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2647 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
No Fee and email for a VR Tour! Beautiful one bedroom (rail-road two bedroom) apartment for rent in Central Harlem! Spacious layout, central AC. queen sized bedroom, den, granite kitchen, exposed brick, plenty of cabinet space, and deep California style sink. This is an extremely clean and well maintained boutique feel building! Strictly no pets allowed. Conveniently located near express and local trains-A/B/C/D and 3 subway lines near 135th Street and/or 145th Street. Pathmark, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, and more! Please CALL/TEXT/EMAIL 24/7 for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have any available units?
2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd offer parking?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have a pool?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity