2647 Frederick Douglass Blvd

Amenities

granite counters air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities

No Fee and email for a VR Tour! Beautiful one bedroom (rail-road two bedroom) apartment for rent in Central Harlem! Spacious layout, central AC. queen sized bedroom, den, granite kitchen, exposed brick, plenty of cabinet space, and deep California style sink. This is an extremely clean and well maintained boutique feel building! Strictly no pets allowed. Conveniently located near express and local trains-A/B/C/D and 3 subway lines near 135th Street and/or 145th Street. Pathmark, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, and more! Please CALL/TEXT/EMAIL 24/7 for a viewing.