Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

261 Broadway

261 Broadway · (407) 754-5731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
No Fee- Amazing Pre-War loft style 2 bedroom! 261 Broadway is a wonderful boutique building in Tribeca with 10 foot lofted ceilings, over sized windows and a beautiful rooftop deck. This apartment boasts an updated kitchen with stainless hood vent, full sized chef style gas range and custom cabinets with granite counters. There is an open pass through area to the dining room with a breakfast bar for an early morning coffee or an evening drink! The kitchen is open to the large airy living and dining room filled with wonderful natural light with south and east views. The dining area is large enough to entertain up to 10 guests. The king sized master bedroom has a lot of space to relax, an over sized window and excellent light. The second bedroom fits a queen-sized bed and has wonderful light and space. Hardwood floors throughout, massive walk in closet, and an updated bath with rain shower and plenty of storage. Live in super and full time porter along with bike storage, and brand new laundry room on the second floor. Amazing restaurants, coffee shops and 4,5,6,R,N,A,C,E, 1,2,3 Live in style in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Broadway have any available units?
261 Broadway has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Broadway have?
Some of 261 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
261 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 261 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 261 Broadway offer parking?
No, 261 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 261 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 261 Broadway has a pool.
Does 261 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 261 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
