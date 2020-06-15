Amenities

No Fee- Amazing Pre-War loft style 2 bedroom! 261 Broadway is a wonderful boutique building in Tribeca with 10 foot lofted ceilings, over sized windows and a beautiful rooftop deck. This apartment boasts an updated kitchen with stainless hood vent, full sized chef style gas range and custom cabinets with granite counters. There is an open pass through area to the dining room with a breakfast bar for an early morning coffee or an evening drink! The kitchen is open to the large airy living and dining room filled with wonderful natural light with south and east views. The dining area is large enough to entertain up to 10 guests. The king sized master bedroom has a lot of space to relax, an over sized window and excellent light. The second bedroom fits a queen-sized bed and has wonderful light and space. Hardwood floors throughout, massive walk in closet, and an updated bath with rain shower and plenty of storage. Live in super and full time porter along with bike storage, and brand new laundry room on the second floor. Amazing restaurants, coffee shops and 4,5,6,R,N,A,C,E, 1,2,3 Live in style in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city!