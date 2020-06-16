260 Fort Washington 56

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Outrageous 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in Washington Heights - Property Id: 86298



THE APARTMENT:

Elevator!, Laundry!, Stain Steel Appliances!, Microwave!, Lives In Super!, High Ceilings!,Granite Counter Top!, Hardwood Floor!, Wood Cabinet!, Bright and Shine!, Heat and HOT Water Included!, Pets welcome!

Pictures of a similar unit/same building



GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking.



ABOUT ME:

With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.



CONTACT ME:

Roberto Guilbet

TEL#: 718-208-6746

E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com



LISTING ID: BLA - 66352

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86298

Property Id 86298



(RLNE5816771)