Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

260 Fort Washington 56

260 Fort Washington Avenue · (347) 994-0841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 56 · Avail. now

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Outrageous 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in Washington Heights - Property Id: 86298

THE APARTMENT:
Elevator!, Laundry!, Stain Steel Appliances!, Microwave!, Lives In Super!, High Ceilings!,Granite Counter Top!, Hardwood Floor!, Wood Cabinet!, Bright and Shine!, Heat and HOT Water Included!, Pets welcome!
Pictures of a similar unit/same building

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking.

ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.

CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com

LISTING ID: BLA - 66352
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86298
Property Id 86298

(RLNE5816771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Fort Washington 56 have any available units?
260 Fort Washington 56 has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Fort Washington 56 have?
Some of 260 Fort Washington 56's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Fort Washington 56 currently offering any rent specials?
260 Fort Washington 56 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Fort Washington 56 pet-friendly?
No, 260 Fort Washington 56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 260 Fort Washington 56 offer parking?
No, 260 Fort Washington 56 does not offer parking.
Does 260 Fort Washington 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Fort Washington 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Fort Washington 56 have a pool?
No, 260 Fort Washington 56 does not have a pool.
Does 260 Fort Washington 56 have accessible units?
No, 260 Fort Washington 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Fort Washington 56 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Fort Washington 56 has units with dishwashers.
