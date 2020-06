Amenities

No Fee + Location is the Word! This 2 bedroom, 2nd floor, Central Harlem walk up boasts: spacious living, high ceilings, windowed kitchen and bath, all in a small (20 unit) building featuring historic Harlem sensibility (circa 1900).Attentive Management and welcoming super ice the cake. Applicants: please have proof of healthy credit (650+) and annual income of 40x the rent. Guarantors AOK. Pets not AOK, sorry. Questions, Answers?