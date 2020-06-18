26 W 96TH ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

** SUPER LARGE GARDEN 1BR APT WITH BONUS ROOM **** On the 1st floor you will find: Fully Renovated Kitchen w/ Dish/Washer and Granite Counter Tops, Full Renovated Bathroom, True King Size Bedroom w/ Large Closet and a large private garden with Southern Exposure. * On the lower level you will find a huge open space that could easy be turned into a 2nd living room, gym, office space ...etc. Plus another full bathroom. Pets are allowed. E-mail or Call to schedule a viewing !!! It won't last !!