Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

26 W 96TH ST.

26 West 96th Street · (917) 710-7492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 West 96th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
** SUPER LARGE GARDEN 1BR APT WITH BONUS ROOM **** On the 1st floor you will find: Fully Renovated Kitchen w/ Dish/Washer and Granite Counter Tops, Full Renovated Bathroom, True King Size Bedroom w/ Large Closet and a large private garden with Southern Exposure. * On the lower level you will find a huge open space that could easy be turned into a 2nd living room, gym, office space ...etc. Plus another full bathroom. Pets are allowed. E-mail or Call to schedule a viewing !!! It won't last !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 W 96TH ST. have any available units?
26 W 96TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 W 96TH ST. have?
Some of 26 W 96TH ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 W 96TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
26 W 96TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 W 96TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 W 96TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 26 W 96TH ST. offer parking?
No, 26 W 96TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 26 W 96TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 W 96TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 W 96TH ST. have a pool?
No, 26 W 96TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 26 W 96TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 26 W 96TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 W 96TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 W 96TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
