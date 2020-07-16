All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

257 West 17th Street

257 West 17th Street · (917) 405-8244
Location

257 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Enjoy modern finishes in this 2050 square foot three bedroom and two and a half bath loft at The Steiner Building. This massive pre-war loft has oversized windows facing North and West, 10'5' ceilings with recessed lighting throughout. Central Air heating/cooling and washer dryer in unit!

Upon entering the gracious foyer, you will discover an elegant powder room and impressive open living room with beautiful loft features. Open windowed kitchen, subzero fridge, black granite counter tops, kitchen island with bar seating, dishwasher and gas oven. The large second and third bedrooms can easily fit a king sized bed with more room to spare. Step into the massive master bedroom where you will find lots of built-ins for storage, a massive walk in closet, and en-suite master bath with double sinks and steam shower.

The Steiner Building pre-war loft condominium was originally constructed in 1905 and converted in 1998 with 32 units. Located in the heart of Chelsea it is steps away from all the fine restaurants, shops, and major transportation (F,M,L,1,2,3 Trains) Chelsea has to offer. There is a part time doorman 8am to midnight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 West 17th Street have any available units?
257 West 17th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 West 17th Street have?
Some of 257 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 West 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 West 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 257 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 257 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 257 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 257 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
