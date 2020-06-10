All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

254 Front Street

254 Front Street · (212) 366-5034
Location

254 Front Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
new construction
Hidden gem! Bright corner 2 beds/ 1 bath XL living room at one of the most sought after, boutique, 24hr doorman buildings in the Seaport. Available for immediate move in.

*Photos used on advertisement are from a model apartment reflect quality of the finishes please heck floor plan.
Price advertised Net Effective of 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $4,350
-sorry no flexing allowed on this apartment

Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, laundry room, fitness center and common roof deck offering stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River! The neighborhood surrounding 254 Front Street is flush with parks, waterfront paths, cobblestone streets, restaurants, retail shops and nearly every mode of city transportation, making life in Downtown Manhattan pleasant, interesting and easy. For those who enjoy culture, nightlife, outdoor activities in the ocean breeze, and easy access to the rest of the city, 254 Front Street is a natural fit. The 2/3, 4/5 and A/C subways are just minutes away.
Located in Manhattans historic South Street Seaport district, 254 Front Street is an 8-story, new construction building with expansive views of the East River and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. On the corner of Front and Dover Streets, this unique building attracts those looking to live on the borderline of busy city life and the serenity of the oceans harbor. Apartments Feature Over sized Mahogany and Aluminum Windows, 5" Wide, Oak, Hardwood Floors "Wide Plank", Caesar Stone Counters, Italian Tile Bathrooms and Stainless Steel Appliances including Sharp convection microwave, Summit refrigerator, Avanti gas range, and a Fisher Paykel dishwasher.

Strict 25lb weight restriction for dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Front Street have any available units?
254 Front Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Front Street have?
Some of 254 Front Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 254 Front Street offer parking?
No, 254 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 254 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Front Street have a pool?
No, 254 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 254 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Front Street has units with dishwashers.
