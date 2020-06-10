Amenities

Hidden gem! Bright corner 2 beds/ 1 bath XL living room at one of the most sought after, boutique, 24hr doorman buildings in the Seaport. Available for immediate move in.



*Photos used on advertisement are from a model apartment reflect quality of the finishes please heck floor plan.

Price advertised Net Effective of 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $4,350

-sorry no flexing allowed on this apartment



Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, laundry room, fitness center and common roof deck offering stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River! The neighborhood surrounding 254 Front Street is flush with parks, waterfront paths, cobblestone streets, restaurants, retail shops and nearly every mode of city transportation, making life in Downtown Manhattan pleasant, interesting and easy. For those who enjoy culture, nightlife, outdoor activities in the ocean breeze, and easy access to the rest of the city, 254 Front Street is a natural fit. The 2/3, 4/5 and A/C subways are just minutes away.

Located in Manhattans historic South Street Seaport district, 254 Front Street is an 8-story, new construction building with expansive views of the East River and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. On the corner of Front and Dover Streets, this unique building attracts those looking to live on the borderline of busy city life and the serenity of the oceans harbor. Apartments Feature Over sized Mahogany and Aluminum Windows, 5" Wide, Oak, Hardwood Floors "Wide Plank", Caesar Stone Counters, Italian Tile Bathrooms and Stainless Steel Appliances including Sharp convection microwave, Summit refrigerator, Avanti gas range, and a Fisher Paykel dishwasher.



Strict 25lb weight restriction for dogs.