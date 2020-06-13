All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

252 Seventh Avenue

252 7th Avenue · (212) 848-0449
Location

252 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$12,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
In one of the most sought after buildings in the heart of Chelsea, apartment 3R in the Chelsea Mercantile is the largest individual loft with views of a landscaped courtyard garden and fountains. Ten linear feet of windows and soaring 14-foot beamed ceilings enhance this special home. The sprawling living room and dining area are perfect for entertaining. The recently renovated kitchen is outfitted with a center island, stainless steel Viking appliances, a built-in wine cooler and clean white stone countertops. The master bedroom is large enough for an additional seating area and boasts one of the apartment's two walk-in closets. The five-piece, en-suite master bath is outfitted with white marble floor with inlaid herringbone accents, a separate soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. A second spacious room can serve as a home office, guest room or media room. The second full bathroom with oversized shower, intricate tile work and wall mounted limestone vanity with continuous bench is a wonderfully serene place to relax. The unit also has large laundry room with a side-by-side washer/dryer, overhead storage and large utility closet. A private storage unit also comes with the space. The Chelsea Mercantile is centrally located in the heart of Chelsea just moments from restaurants, shopping, many subway and bus lines and near Union Square. There is a garage and a Whole Foods in the building. The Mercantile has a full time doorman and concierge, kid's playroom, well-equipped gym and a 10,000-square-foot roof deck. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
252 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Seventh Avenue have?
Some of 252 Seventh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
252 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 252 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 252 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 252 Seventh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 252 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Seventh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 252 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 252 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 252 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
