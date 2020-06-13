252 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

In one of the most sought after buildings in the heart of Chelsea, apartment 3R in the Chelsea Mercantile is the largest individual loft with views of a landscaped courtyard garden and fountains. Ten linear feet of windows and soaring 14-foot beamed ceilings enhance this special home. The sprawling living room and dining area are perfect for entertaining. The recently renovated kitchen is outfitted with a center island, stainless steel Viking appliances, a built-in wine cooler and clean white stone countertops. The master bedroom is large enough for an additional seating area and boasts one of the apartment's two walk-in closets. The five-piece, en-suite master bath is outfitted with white marble floor with inlaid herringbone accents, a separate soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. A second spacious room can serve as a home office, guest room or media room. The second full bathroom with oversized shower, intricate tile work and wall mounted limestone vanity with continuous bench is a wonderfully serene place to relax. The unit also has large laundry room with a side-by-side washer/dryer, overhead storage and large utility closet. A private storage unit also comes with the space. The Chelsea Mercantile is centrally located in the heart of Chelsea just moments from restaurants, shopping, many subway and bus lines and near Union Square. There is a garage and a Whole Foods in the building. The Mercantile has a full time doorman and concierge, kid's playroom, well-equipped gym and a 10,000-square-foot roof deck. No smoking please.