All apartments in New York
Find more places like 247 West Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
247 West Broadway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

247 West Broadway

247 West Broadway · (917) 567-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

247 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Located on a beautiful treelined quintessential block in TriBeCa, this full floor loft has been pristinely renovated. Measuring a little over 1500 Square ft, this meticulously designed space offers tremendous layout potential. There is a large bedroom with two fantastic closets that faces west with views of the Ghostbusters fire station and the surrounding historic area. The residence can easily be used as a multipurpose space, accommodating for both living space and home office space, with additional storage space in the living area as well. Extremely private and quiet, the newly installed sound proof over-sized windows ensure a peaceful occupancy and great lighting.

A quick 3 flight walk-up, this top floor unit comes with an in unit washer/Dryer, an over-sized skylight, soaring high ceilings that measure 13ft at their highest point, and lots of overhead track lighting. There is exposed brick painted white thru out the loft and the floors are made of bamboo. The large renovated chef-like kitchen comes with full-sized stainless steel appliances, a five burner stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator surrounded by granite counters and a stainless steel island, great for entertaining and kitchen prep.

247 Broadway is a well-managed building situated a short distance from great restaurants/coffee shop and transportation, providing a convenient access to the 1 Franklin Street subway station and many others within a short distance.

No Pets (certified service animals allowed).
Tenants pay their own heat and hot water.

* Video available upon request *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 West Broadway have any available units?
247 West Broadway has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 West Broadway have?
Some of 247 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
247 West Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 247 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 247 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 247 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 247 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 247 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 247 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 247 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 247 West Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity