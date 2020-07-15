247 West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Located on a beautiful treelined quintessential block in TriBeCa, this full floor loft has been pristinely renovated. Measuring a little over 1500 Square ft, this meticulously designed space offers tremendous layout potential. There is a large bedroom with two fantastic closets that faces west with views of the Ghostbusters fire station and the surrounding historic area. The residence can easily be used as a multipurpose space, accommodating for both living space and home office space, with additional storage space in the living area as well. Extremely private and quiet, the newly installed sound proof over-sized windows ensure a peaceful occupancy and great lighting.



A quick 3 flight walk-up, this top floor unit comes with an in unit washer/Dryer, an over-sized skylight, soaring high ceilings that measure 13ft at their highest point, and lots of overhead track lighting. There is exposed brick painted white thru out the loft and the floors are made of bamboo. The large renovated chef-like kitchen comes with full-sized stainless steel appliances, a five burner stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator surrounded by granite counters and a stainless steel island, great for entertaining and kitchen prep.



247 Broadway is a well-managed building situated a short distance from great restaurants/coffee shop and transportation, providing a convenient access to the 1 Franklin Street subway station and many others within a short distance.



No Pets (certified service animals allowed).

Tenants pay their own heat and hot water.



* Video available upon request *