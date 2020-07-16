All apartments in New York
245 Tenth Avenue
245 Tenth Avenue

245 10th Avenue · (212) 784-6005
Location

245 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 74-W · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
lobby
Fabulous 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,349 sq ft stunner overlooking the High Line, 1 block from Avenues School, in the heart of West Chelsea! Live the ultimate modern lifestyle at 245 Tenth, an artfully-designed full-service condominium conceived by award-winning Della Valle Bernheimer architects. A private keyed elevator opens into a lofty, meticulously renovated, light filled apartment.

A gracious gallery hall welcomes your arrival and is ideal for displaying favorite works of art. Gorgeous 5' dark stained oak floors enrich the ambiance and continue throughout the home. Proceed straight ahead to encounter the expansive 38' open living and dining room that is built for entertaining. This dramatic space is punctuated by chic tilted columns, and brightened by a stretching wall of windows showcasing amazing High Line and city views.

The top-of-the-line open kitchen is finely appointed with white lacquer cabinetry, a huge Calacatta marble countertop with seating, built-in flat-screen TV, premium Sub-Zero, Thermador & Bosch appliances, a Miele range hood, and breakfast nook. Completing the comfort in this wing of the home is a bedroom, full bath, and laundry room with Bosch washer-dryer & storage.

In a separate wing down the gallery hall is the master bedroom suite with an oversized custom-fitted walk-in closet, a large second bedroom with California closets, and a full hall bath. The master spa bath clad in Carrara marble affords the ultimate pampering with radiant heat floors, an elongated dual sink vanity, and custom glass-enclosed dual shower.

The appeal of 245 Tenth with its striking glass and stainless steel facade is heightened by a sleek lobby, 24-hour doorman, fitness room with Peloton equipment, furnished outdoor patio, and pet-friendly policy. The prime location at the core of the West Chelsea gallery scene is made just as vibrant with shopping, restaurants and conveniences all around you. Besides the High Line, also close by are Hudson Yards, Hudson River Park, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market, the Whitney Museum, and the renowned Avenues World School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Tenth Avenue have any available units?
245 Tenth Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Tenth Avenue have?
Some of 245 Tenth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Tenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Tenth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Tenth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Tenth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 245 Tenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 245 Tenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 245 Tenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Tenth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Tenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Tenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Tenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Tenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Tenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Tenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
