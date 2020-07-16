245 Tenth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry hot tub lobby

Fabulous 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,349 sq ft stunner overlooking the High Line, 1 block from Avenues School, in the heart of West Chelsea! Live the ultimate modern lifestyle at 245 Tenth, an artfully-designed full-service condominium conceived by award-winning Della Valle Bernheimer architects. A private keyed elevator opens into a lofty, meticulously renovated, light filled apartment.



A gracious gallery hall welcomes your arrival and is ideal for displaying favorite works of art. Gorgeous 5' dark stained oak floors enrich the ambiance and continue throughout the home. Proceed straight ahead to encounter the expansive 38' open living and dining room that is built for entertaining. This dramatic space is punctuated by chic tilted columns, and brightened by a stretching wall of windows showcasing amazing High Line and city views.



The top-of-the-line open kitchen is finely appointed with white lacquer cabinetry, a huge Calacatta marble countertop with seating, built-in flat-screen TV, premium Sub-Zero, Thermador & Bosch appliances, a Miele range hood, and breakfast nook. Completing the comfort in this wing of the home is a bedroom, full bath, and laundry room with Bosch washer-dryer & storage.



In a separate wing down the gallery hall is the master bedroom suite with an oversized custom-fitted walk-in closet, a large second bedroom with California closets, and a full hall bath. The master spa bath clad in Carrara marble affords the ultimate pampering with radiant heat floors, an elongated dual sink vanity, and custom glass-enclosed dual shower.



The appeal of 245 Tenth with its striking glass and stainless steel facade is heightened by a sleek lobby, 24-hour doorman, fitness room with Peloton equipment, furnished outdoor patio, and pet-friendly policy. The prime location at the core of the West Chelsea gallery scene is made just as vibrant with shopping, restaurants and conveniences all around you. Besides the High Line, also close by are Hudson Yards, Hudson River Park, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market, the Whitney Museum, and the renowned Avenues World School.