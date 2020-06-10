All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 East 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 East 37th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

245 East 37th Street

245 East 37th Street · (212) 317-7892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Very nice pre war Murray Hill Coop. Large two bedroom, one bath residence in great Midtown building. The generous entryway leads to the expansive south facing living room. This wonderful home features oak flooring throughout, a windowed eat-in-kitchen, generous closet space, and large separate bedrooms. Building amenities include a bike room, and laundry room. The location is exceptionally convenient for shopping, dining and transportation. Coop application required. Building allows for unlimited subleasing with board approval. Laundry in basement, and live in super. Sorry, no dogs permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 37th Street have any available units?
245 East 37th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 245 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 East 37th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 East 37th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 245 East 37th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity