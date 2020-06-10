245 East 37th Street

Amenities

Very nice pre war Murray Hill Coop. Large two bedroom, one bath residence in great Midtown building. The generous entryway leads to the expansive south facing living room. This wonderful home features oak flooring throughout, a windowed eat-in-kitchen, generous closet space, and large separate bedrooms. Building amenities include a bike room, and laundry room. The location is exceptionally convenient for shopping, dining and transportation. Coop application required. Building allows for unlimited subleasing with board approval. Laundry in basement, and live in super. Sorry, no dogs permitted.