NO FEE Upper West Side Studio Apartment! This renovated Studio Apartment features a separate galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, counter tops and cabinets. There are new hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious closet space, and the apartment gets plenty of natural light. The 1 train stop is on the corner and Riverside Park is one block away. This is an immaculately maintained PET FRIENDLY building convenient to local restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.