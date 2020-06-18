240 East 82nd

Amenities

This is an amazing deal. HUGE studio that separates very well into a living and sleep space. Excellent light throughout the day. The apartment was recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a marble bathroom. There is also a home office area that could be used as a walk-in closet. With that said, this apartment has a ridiculous amount of closet space, so it is very unlikely that you would need more! About 15-20 feet of closet space, that is insane!



The building is in a full service doorman, elevator and laundry building. The lobby is finishing up a renovation and will be brand new! Amazing UES location!



