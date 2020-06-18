All apartments in New York
240 East 82nd

240 East 82nd Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
This is an amazing deal. HUGE studio that separates very well into a living and sleep space. Excellent light throughout the day. The apartment was recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a marble bathroom. There is also a home office area that could be used as a walk-in closet. With that said, this apartment has a ridiculous amount of closet space, so it is very unlikely that you would need more! About 15-20 feet of closet space, that is insane! 

The building is in a full service doorman, elevator and laundry building. The lobby is finishing up a renovation and will be brand new! Amazing UES location! 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 82nd have any available units?
240 East 82nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East 82nd have?
Some of 240 East 82nd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East 82nd currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 82nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 82nd pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 82nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 82nd offer parking?
No, 240 East 82nd does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 82nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 82nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 82nd have a pool?
No, 240 East 82nd does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 82nd have accessible units?
No, 240 East 82nd does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 82nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 82nd does not have units with dishwashers.
