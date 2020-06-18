All apartments in New York
24 E 39TH ST.

24 East 39th Street · (516) 662-7379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Rates are negotiable based upon length of stay.Welcome to The William, Manhattans premiere modern extended stay hotel located near Bryant Park. Stay for a month or more and be immersed in a lifestyle localized in culture, yet tailored in service. Our Superior Suites feature sleek, fully equipped kitchens and relaxed seating areas. Work, lounge, dine and sleep while experiencing all of the comforts of home.Room Amenities include: Luxury Italian linens, down pillows & duvet, HD Smart Television with premium cable, iPod ready sound system, Apple TV, LOccitane bath amenities, Lush Frette bathrobes & towels, Nespresso coffee machine, Deluxe rain shower, large windows with blackout shades, individual climate control, spacious closets, safe, complimentary wireless internet & telephone calls. Guest Services include: Renowned Chef Robert Aikens new restaurant, The Peacock, and pub, The Shakespeare. Dedicated on-site housekeeping services, same day laundry/dry cleaning service, complimentary in-house laundry facilities, in-room dining, in-room spa service, valet and indoor parking, 24 hour guest service desk and concierge service, childcare service available, on-site business amenities, grocery shopping service, outdoor rooftop, and complimentary pass to local luxury gym. A rooftop bar is opening in Spring 2014.Located at 24 East 39th Street between Park and Madison Avenue, The William is centrally situated in Manhattan. Standing at the intersection of New Yorks cultural and business communities, The William is within blocks of Grand Central Station, the United Nations, Times Square, five-star culinary destinations, finest shops, and some of the most prestigious corporate headquarters in the world. There are multiple room options available. Contact for more details. Utilities included. No Security Deposit. Appropriate NYC hotel taxes may be applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 E 39TH ST. have any available units?
24 E 39TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 E 39TH ST. have?
Some of 24 E 39TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 E 39TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
24 E 39TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E 39TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 24 E 39TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 24 E 39TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 24 E 39TH ST. does offer parking.
Does 24 E 39TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 E 39TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E 39TH ST. have a pool?
No, 24 E 39TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 24 E 39TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 24 E 39TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E 39TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 E 39TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
