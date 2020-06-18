24 E 39TH ST.

Amenities

Rates are negotiable based upon length of stay.Welcome to The William, Manhattans premiere modern extended stay hotel located near Bryant Park. Stay for a month or more and be immersed in a lifestyle localized in culture, yet tailored in service. Our Superior Suites feature sleek, fully equipped kitchens and relaxed seating areas. Work, lounge, dine and sleep while experiencing all of the comforts of home.Room Amenities include: Luxury Italian linens, down pillows & duvet, HD Smart Television with premium cable, iPod ready sound system, Apple TV, LOccitane bath amenities, Lush Frette bathrobes & towels, Nespresso coffee machine, Deluxe rain shower, large windows with blackout shades, individual climate control, spacious closets, safe, complimentary wireless internet & telephone calls. Guest Services include: Renowned Chef Robert Aikens new restaurant, The Peacock, and pub, The Shakespeare. Dedicated on-site housekeeping services, same day laundry/dry cleaning service, complimentary in-house laundry facilities, in-room dining, in-room spa service, valet and indoor parking, 24 hour guest service desk and concierge service, childcare service available, on-site business amenities, grocery shopping service, outdoor rooftop, and complimentary pass to local luxury gym. A rooftop bar is opening in Spring 2014.Located at 24 East 39th Street between Park and Madison Avenue, The William is centrally situated in Manhattan. Standing at the intersection of New Yorks cultural and business communities, The William is within blocks of Grand Central Station, the United Nations, Times Square, five-star culinary destinations, finest shops, and some of the most prestigious corporate headquarters in the world. There are multiple room options available. Contact for more details. Utilities included. No Security Deposit. Appropriate NYC hotel taxes may be applicable