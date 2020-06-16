All apartments in New York
237 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

237 Madison Avenue

237 Madison Avenue · (347) 740-5530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
internet access
*Welcome to No. 237!*A brand new full-service luxury destination that combines condo grade renovations with efficient layouts & a bespoke set of thoughtfully appointed amenities.Contactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour of Similar Unit Available*HOME FEATURES:*Free TV or Helix Mattress Included! (Limited-Time Promotion)Marble Tiled BathroomsPoggenpohl KitchensBlack Distressed Granite CountertopsOversized Windows w/ Sprawling City ViewsPolished Concrete FloorsSubzero, Fisher & Paykel and Miele AppliancesElfa Closet Systems with Beautiful Automatic LightingCustom Cabinetry, Shades and Lighting High Speed Internet, Wi-Fi & Smart TV IntegrationAdditional Custom FurnishingsLatch Smart Locks*NO.237 BUILDING FEATURES:*ConciergeElevatorFitness CenterCathedral Lounge Room3 Rooftop Terraces looking out to Midtown South/Empire State BuildingAccess to Shared Working Space Resident SuperResponsive Management Team*VENDORS:*The Guarantors: Rent Guarantees & Security Deposit ReplacementFolded: Premiere Laundry ServicesMyClean: Apartment Cleaning*NOTE:*Flexible Lease Terms (3 months)Gross Rent: $3,075; Net Effective Rent: $2,820 (1 Month Free)Finishes & layouts may vary slightly. Please inquire for actual unit floor plan1 Month OP to Brokers or 1 Month Free to Renter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

