237 Madison Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym internet access

*Welcome to No. 237!*A brand new full-service luxury destination that combines condo grade renovations with efficient layouts & a bespoke set of thoughtfully appointed amenities.Contactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour of Similar Unit Available*HOME FEATURES:*Free TV or Helix Mattress Included! (Limited-Time Promotion)Marble Tiled BathroomsPoggenpohl KitchensBlack Distressed Granite CountertopsOversized Windows w/ Sprawling City ViewsPolished Concrete FloorsSubzero, Fisher & Paykel and Miele AppliancesElfa Closet Systems with Beautiful Automatic LightingCustom Cabinetry, Shades and Lighting High Speed Internet, Wi-Fi & Smart TV IntegrationAdditional Custom FurnishingsLatch Smart Locks*NO.237 BUILDING FEATURES:*ConciergeElevatorFitness CenterCathedral Lounge Room3 Rooftop Terraces looking out to Midtown South/Empire State BuildingAccess to Shared Working Space Resident SuperResponsive Management Team*VENDORS:*The Guarantors: Rent Guarantees & Security Deposit ReplacementFolded: Premiere Laundry ServicesMyClean: Apartment Cleaning*NOTE:*Flexible Lease Terms (3 months)Gross Rent: $3,075; Net Effective Rent: $2,820 (1 Month Free)Finishes & layouts may vary slightly. Please inquire for actual unit floor plan1 Month OP to Brokers or 1 Month Free to Renter