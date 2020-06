Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

- Low Broker's fee - Stunning convertible two bedrooms and one bathroom apartment. FULL WALL AND DOOR ALLOWED. Spacious living area once flexed.Apartment Features: Spacious layout Kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter-tops Tons of closet space Gorgeous finishesLocated in prestigious Murray Hill, just a few blocks from the 6 train and Grand Central. Steps away from Trader Joes, Fairway and AMC Kips bay. Tons of bars and restaurants nearby.Not what you are looking for? Feel free to contact me I have a lot of options in the area and will be more than happy to assist you! mrgnyc360462