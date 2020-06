Amenities

Sunlit gorgeous renovated one bedroom located on East 119th Street and First Avenue! This one of a kind apartment includes features Huge Living Room that can cater to any set up, King Sized Bedroom with Ample Closet Space, Gut Renovated Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Flooring, and Tons of Natural Light. Well Maintained Building with a Live-in Super. Minutes to the 125th Station with (4,5,6) Express Subway Lines as well as Costco and Target!