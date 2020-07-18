230 West 56th Street 61AA

Amenities

This ultra-rare high floor A line residence, one of only 3 built, boasts panoramic NYC skyline, Central Park, & River views and is perfectly located within a Billionaire's Row luxury boutique building with only 88 units. Perched high above the City, the grand scale 3 bedroom plus library home was decorated by AD 100 designer Alexa Hampton and features an expansive great room, 4.5 marble bathrooms, a master bedroom suite with two full baths & separate sitting room and unrivaled closet space.Built by renowned developer The Related Companies, The Park Imperial is known for its white glove service and staff including 24-hour concierge, doorman & hallman, resident manager, state-of-the-art private gym, fully equipped residents lounge with landscaped terraces, as well as private offices, business & conference center.