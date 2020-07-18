All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

230 West 56th Street 61AA

230 W 56th St · (917) 207-0935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61AA · Avail. now

$27,500

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This ultra-rare high floor A line residence, one of only 3 built, boasts panoramic NYC skyline, Central Park, & River views and is perfectly located within a Billionaire's Row luxury boutique building with only 88 units. Perched high above the City, the grand scale 3 bedroom plus library home was decorated by AD 100 designer Alexa Hampton and features an expansive great room, 4.5 marble bathrooms, a master bedroom suite with two full baths & separate sitting room and unrivaled closet space.Built by renowned developer The Related Companies, The Park Imperial is known for its white glove service and staff including 24-hour concierge, doorman & hallman, resident manager, state-of-the-art private gym, fully equipped residents lounge with landscaped terraces, as well as private offices, business & conference center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have any available units?
230 West 56th Street 61AA has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have?
Some of 230 West 56th Street 61AA's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 56th Street 61AA currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 56th Street 61AA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 56th Street 61AA pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 56th Street 61AA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA offer parking?
Yes, 230 West 56th Street 61AA offers parking.
Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 56th Street 61AA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have a pool?
No, 230 West 56th Street 61AA does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have accessible units?
No, 230 West 56th Street 61AA does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 56th Street 61AA have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West 56th Street 61AA does not have units with dishwashers.
