Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

23 East 22nd Street

23 East 22nd Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-A · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
key fob access
lobby
yoga
Welcome Home to the Most Desired Address in the Heart of Vibrant Flatiron District.
Enjoy Expansive Madison Square Park and Iconic New York City Skyline Views.
One Madison Location and Lap-of -Luxury in the Heart of Flatiron, Where Gramercy, Nomad, Chelsea and Union Square Convene.

Sunny and Bright, Highly Functional Split- Two Bed Rm and Two Bath Rm Unit.
The Unique Floor Plan is the Most Desirable Layouts that Sets It Apart From Other Unit.

Residence 14A is Perfectly Appointed 1328 SF of Luxury Living Space.
Sweeping Northern Madison Sq Park and City Views .

Corner 26' Living /Dining Room Chef's Kitchen Complete with Top of the Line Gaggenau Appliances, Sleek Custom Cabinetry and Calacatta Marble Counters and Bask Splash.
The Spacious Master Bed rm also Feautures Sweeping Madison Sq Park and City Views.
Master Bath is Ensuite with a Seperate Shower, Deep Soaking Tub and Double Vanity.
The Residence Features 9 Inch Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

One Madison Residents Have Access to the Elite ONE CLUB,which is Perched on Two Levels Overlooking Madison SQ Park,
10,000 SQ Amenities include a Fully Equipped Fitness Center with Yoga Rm, Indoor Swimming Pool and Glass Encased Steam Rm, Children's Playroom, Formal Lounge, Intimate Screen Rm, Private Dinning Rm Space, Parlor with an Elongated Fireplace of Amenity Space.

The Sleek Lobby which is So Beautiful Decoration Includes a Full Time Concierge and is Managed By the Highly Acclaimed Related Management Company, Known for their Best in the Class Staff and Service Security and Discretion.
All Elevators are Key Fob Operated.

This Area of the Flatiron is in the Center of Home to Eataly, The Clocktower in the Edition Hotel,
Gramercy Tavern, Eleven Madison, Union Sq Cafe, Among Others.
Steps From Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park and Union Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East 22nd Street have any available units?
23 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 23 East 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 23 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East 22nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 23 East 22nd Street has a pool.
Does 23 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 23 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
