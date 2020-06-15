23 East 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool key fob access lobby yoga

Welcome Home to the Most Desired Address in the Heart of Vibrant Flatiron District.

Enjoy Expansive Madison Square Park and Iconic New York City Skyline Views.

One Madison Location and Lap-of -Luxury in the Heart of Flatiron, Where Gramercy, Nomad, Chelsea and Union Square Convene.



Sunny and Bright, Highly Functional Split- Two Bed Rm and Two Bath Rm Unit.

The Unique Floor Plan is the Most Desirable Layouts that Sets It Apart From Other Unit.



Residence 14A is Perfectly Appointed 1328 SF of Luxury Living Space.

Sweeping Northern Madison Sq Park and City Views .



Corner 26' Living /Dining Room Chef's Kitchen Complete with Top of the Line Gaggenau Appliances, Sleek Custom Cabinetry and Calacatta Marble Counters and Bask Splash.

The Spacious Master Bed rm also Feautures Sweeping Madison Sq Park and City Views.

Master Bath is Ensuite with a Seperate Shower, Deep Soaking Tub and Double Vanity.

The Residence Features 9 Inch Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring Throughout.



One Madison Residents Have Access to the Elite ONE CLUB,which is Perched on Two Levels Overlooking Madison SQ Park,

10,000 SQ Amenities include a Fully Equipped Fitness Center with Yoga Rm, Indoor Swimming Pool and Glass Encased Steam Rm, Children's Playroom, Formal Lounge, Intimate Screen Rm, Private Dinning Rm Space, Parlor with an Elongated Fireplace of Amenity Space.



The Sleek Lobby which is So Beautiful Decoration Includes a Full Time Concierge and is Managed By the Highly Acclaimed Related Management Company, Known for their Best in the Class Staff and Service Security and Discretion.

All Elevators are Key Fob Operated.



This Area of the Flatiron is in the Center of Home to Eataly, The Clocktower in the Edition Hotel,

Gramercy Tavern, Eleven Madison, Union Sq Cafe, Among Others.

Steps From Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park and Union Square.