226 East 27th Street

No Fee....Available for immediate occupancy and excellent value in Kips Bay. Lovely prewar studio with 2 over sized windows facing north. Original prewar details include solid hardwood herring bone floors, arched doorways, crown moldings and high ceilings. The kitchen has been recently renovated and features a breakfast bar with lots of custom storage, granite counter-tops, and dishwasher. The large marble bathroom has also undergone recent renovation. This apartment has excellent storage space including a walk-in closet, a coat closet, another full closet and additional custom storage cabinets. Pets welcome. Please call for your private showing today.