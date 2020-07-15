All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:46 PM

226 East 27th Street

226 East 27th Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee....Available for immediate occupancy and excellent value in Kips Bay. Lovely prewar studio with 2 over sized windows facing north. Original prewar details include solid hardwood herring bone floors, arched doorways, crown moldings and high ceilings. The kitchen has been recently renovated and features a breakfast bar with lots of custom storage, granite counter-tops, and dishwasher. The large marble bathroom has also undergone recent renovation. This apartment has excellent storage space including a walk-in closet, a coat closet, another full closet and additional custom storage cabinets. Pets welcome. Please call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 East 27th Street have any available units?
226 East 27th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 East 27th Street have?
Some of 226 East 27th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 East 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 226 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 226 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 226 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 East 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
