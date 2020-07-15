226 East 27th Street

Amenities

No Fee....Available for immediate occupancy and excellent value in Kips Bay. Lovely prewar studio with 2 over sized windows facing north. Original prewar details include solid hardwood herring bone floors, arched doorways, crown moldings and high ceilings. The kitchen has been recently renovated and features a breakfast bar with lots of custom storage, granite counter-tops, and dishwasher. The large marble bathroom has also undergone recent renovation. This apartment has excellent storage space including a walk-in closet, a coat closet, another full closet and additional custom storage cabinets. Pets welcome. Please call for your private showing today.