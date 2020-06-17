All apartments in New York
224 east 67 street

224 East 67th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $40000 · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Townhouse, Fireplace, Private outdoors,W/D, - Property Id: 233232

Massive private residence,
5250 sf of living space,
Easy access with your own elevator,
5 bedrooms with 4.5 bathrooms,
Private floor for your home office,
Chef's kitchen with breakfast area,
Spacious backyard perfect for the upcoming warmer days,
Relax at the massive living room with working fireplace,
The master bedroom with large terrace,
Laundry room,
Amenities;
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Roof deck,
Please contact for private showing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233232
Property Id 233232

(RLNE5601717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 east 67 street have any available units?
224 east 67 street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 east 67 street have?
Some of 224 east 67 street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 east 67 street currently offering any rent specials?
224 east 67 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 east 67 street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 east 67 street is pet friendly.
Does 224 east 67 street offer parking?
No, 224 east 67 street does not offer parking.
Does 224 east 67 street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 east 67 street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 east 67 street have a pool?
Yes, 224 east 67 street has a pool.
Does 224 east 67 street have accessible units?
No, 224 east 67 street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 east 67 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 east 67 street has units with dishwashers.
