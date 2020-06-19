All apartments in New York
Find more places like 223 West 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
223 West 10th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

223 West 10th Street

223 West 10th Street · (212) 381-2334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

223 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
A West Village gem at an address that can't be beat! Located on the second floor of a walk-up in an intimate condominium between Bleecker and Hudson, this apartment puts you right in the heart of the best of downtown. You'll love the charm of living on a quiet tree-lined street in the West Village Historic District, while being minutes from the chic cafes and boutiques of the vibrant Meat Packing District. The apartment itself has lots of light, character and distinctive features, including high 9.5' ceilings throughout. Multiple windows ensure a steady flow of natural light throughout the space, and stunning hardwood floors add to the elegant ambiance. The spacious queen-sized bedroom - separated from the living space by a smartly designed wall with transom - has a full wall of closets with generous storage space up above.223 West 10th Street is a distinctively restored, impeccably-maintained 1893 brownstone that offers residents a new laundry room, bicycle room, voice intercom, storage, and an incredible rooftop deck with spectacular panoramic city views. The building is pet-friendly, and is in a great location blocks from the Hudson River Greenway, New York University area and 7th Avenue activity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 10th Street have any available units?
223 West 10th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 10th Street have?
Some of 223 West 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 223 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 223 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 223 West 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity