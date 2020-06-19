Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

A West Village gem at an address that can't be beat! Located on the second floor of a walk-up in an intimate condominium between Bleecker and Hudson, this apartment puts you right in the heart of the best of downtown. You'll love the charm of living on a quiet tree-lined street in the West Village Historic District, while being minutes from the chic cafes and boutiques of the vibrant Meat Packing District. The apartment itself has lots of light, character and distinctive features, including high 9.5' ceilings throughout. Multiple windows ensure a steady flow of natural light throughout the space, and stunning hardwood floors add to the elegant ambiance. The spacious queen-sized bedroom - separated from the living space by a smartly designed wall with transom - has a full wall of closets with generous storage space up above.223 West 10th Street is a distinctively restored, impeccably-maintained 1893 brownstone that offers residents a new laundry room, bicycle room, voice intercom, storage, and an incredible rooftop deck with spectacular panoramic city views. The building is pet-friendly, and is in a great location blocks from the Hudson River Greenway, New York University area and 7th Avenue activity.