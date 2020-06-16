All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

221 West 13th Street

221 West 13th Street · (212) 381-2679
Location

221 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2NDFLOOR · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully furnished apartment in a perfectly renovated townhouse. It is very rare to find a rental with the high-end finishes that are in this house. This light-flooded apartment has a huge living room, a very modern open kitchen with a washer/dryer, and two ultra-luxurious bathrooms. The living room is spacious with an elegant feel and has shades can be closed electronically too. One of the large bathrooms has a Jacuzzi and the other has a large steam shower. Both have state of the art fixtures. The bedrooms are bright and quiet with walls of closets and built-in flat screen T.V.'s. Located on a great block steps from the Hudson River Parkway, the Meat Packing area, and the high line and moments from public transportation. Please note: ("These are old pictures. New ones coming soon").

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 West 13th Street have any available units?
221 West 13th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 221 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 221 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 221 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 West 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 West 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
