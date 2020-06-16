221 West 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully furnished apartment in a perfectly renovated townhouse. It is very rare to find a rental with the high-end finishes that are in this house. This light-flooded apartment has a huge living room, a very modern open kitchen with a washer/dryer, and two ultra-luxurious bathrooms. The living room is spacious with an elegant feel and has shades can be closed electronically too. One of the large bathrooms has a Jacuzzi and the other has a large steam shower. Both have state of the art fixtures. The bedrooms are bright and quiet with walls of closets and built-in flat screen T.V.'s. Located on a great block steps from the Hudson River Parkway, the Meat Packing area, and the high line and moments from public transportation. Please note: ("These are old pictures. New ones coming soon").