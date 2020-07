Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom, modern finishes throughout, excellent sunlight and unique layout.Come home to this wonderful tree-lined block in the coveted Gramercy Park. Located only 2 blocks from the 6 train, surrounded by restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and much more. Building features: doorman, elevator, live-in super, laundry on all floors and state-of-the-art fitness center. Call Nikki at 917-690-3545