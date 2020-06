Amenities

Gut renovated two bedroom apartment, located in the heart of the UES. The apartment features a windowed chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Designer white tile bathroom with window. Hardwood flooring, good closet space, and tons of light all day with south & west exposures. 1 king size and 1 queen size bedroom. Laundry just outside and close proximity to 4,5,6 Trains & cross town bus.