217-219 Thompson Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning, true two bedroom apartment with top-of-the-line renovations and abundant natural light, just steps from iconic Washington Square Park.



In mint-condition, the apartment features:

Renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher), Carrera marble counter-tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry

Two queen-sized, windowed bedrooms featuring pristine exposed brick

Luxury bathroom with marble flooring and top-tier fixtures

Ceiling fans

High ceilings

Recessed lighting

Extra closet space

Walnut-stained oak strip flooring

Fantastic natural light and classic Village views



Please see floor plan and to-scale furnished floor plan on listing as well as video, here https://youtu.be/lgZqfBxnzhI or via video icon on listing.



The impeccably maintained mid-rise building, on storied Thompson Street at West 3rd, one block from Washington Square Park, amidst some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer. The mid-rise buildinggorgeous inside and out with wide, airy, ornate stairways and common areasis designated as a New York City landmark and offers its residents a fantastic live-in superintendent.,Stunning, BRAND NEW, true two bedroom apartment with top-of-the-line renovations and abundant natural light, just steps from iconic Washington Square Park.



In mint-condition, the apartment features:

-- Brand new windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher), Carrera marble counter-tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry

-- Two queen-sized, windowed bedrooms featuring pristine exposed brick

-- Luxury bathroom with marble flooring and top-tier fixtures

-- Ceiling fans

-- High ceilings

-- Recessed lighting

-- Extra closet space

-- Walnut-stained oak strip flooring

-- Fantastic natural light and classic Village views



The impeccably maintained building, on storied Thompson Street at West 3rd, is one block from Washington Square Park, amidst some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer. The building--gorgeous inside and out--is designated as a New York City landmark and offers its residents a fantastic live-in superintendent. Priced under market value to rent quickly.