Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

217-219 Thompson Street

217 Thompson St · (805) 450-5093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning, true two bedroom apartment with top-of-the-line renovations and abundant natural light, just steps from iconic Washington Square Park.

In mint-condition, the apartment features:
Renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher), Carrera marble counter-tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry
Two queen-sized, windowed bedrooms featuring pristine exposed brick
Luxury bathroom with marble flooring and top-tier fixtures
Ceiling fans
High ceilings
Recessed lighting
Extra closet space
Walnut-stained oak strip flooring
Fantastic natural light and classic Village views

Please see floor plan and to-scale furnished floor plan on listing as well as video, here https://youtu.be/lgZqfBxnzhI or via video icon on listing.

The impeccably maintained mid-rise building, on storied Thompson Street at West 3rd, one block from Washington Square Park, amidst some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer. The mid-rise buildinggorgeous inside and out with wide, airy, ornate stairways and common areasis designated as a New York City landmark and offers its residents a fantastic live-in superintendent.

In mint-condition, the apartment features:
-- Brand new windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher), Carrera marble counter-tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry
-- Two queen-sized, windowed bedrooms featuring pristine exposed brick
-- Luxury bathroom with marble flooring and top-tier fixtures
-- Ceiling fans
-- High ceilings
-- Recessed lighting
-- Extra closet space
-- Walnut-stained oak strip flooring
-- Fantastic natural light and classic Village views

The impeccably maintained building, on storied Thompson Street at West 3rd, is one block from Washington Square Park, amidst some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer. The building--gorgeous inside and out--is designated as a New York City landmark and offers its residents a fantastic live-in superintendent. Priced under market value to rent quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217-219 Thompson Street have any available units?
217-219 Thompson Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217-219 Thompson Street have?
Some of 217-219 Thompson Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217-219 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
217-219 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217-219 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 217-219 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217-219 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 217-219 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 217-219 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217-219 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217-219 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 217-219 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 217-219 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 217-219 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217-219 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217-219 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.
