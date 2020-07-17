All apartments in New York
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

215 Chrystie Street

215 Chrystie St · (212) 875-2884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28EAST · Avail. now

$26,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
doorman
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
media room
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY at 215 Chrystie Street, a new condominium on Manhattan's Lower East Side. This is the only 3 bedroom rental available in this limited collection of ultra modern luxury homes! Developed by Ian Schrager, known for hospitality and luxury world wide, this 11-unit condominium has only 2 apartments per floor. Become breathless as you enter this grand modern SKY LOFT residence on the 28th floor. Between the sexy lines of this homes architecture and finishes and the picture perfect 270 degree skyline views an idyllic lifestyle is realized. A rare 42.5'x19' great room with10 ft ceilings and floor to ceiling glass mesmerizes. A key feature to the building's architectural prowess, designed by Pritzker Prize winning Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron who designed the Tate Modern Museum in London and the Beijing Olympic Bird's Nest stadium, is its exoskeleton construction affording rare columnless interior spaces. In the Great Room a walnut feature wall and casings add texture to this esoteric space and continues into the kitchen with its custom crafted walnut cabinetry with Basaltina counter tops and back splash. Kitchen appliances include a Miele 5-burner gas cooktop, Wolf 36" oven, Miele 27" warming drawer, Miele 24" under counter wine refrigerator, Miele 24" dishwasher and Miele 24" coffee/espresso machine. The oversized master suite with jaw dropping South and West exposures incorporates a dressing room with extensive closets off of which flows an absolutely stunning windowed 5 fixture master bath featuring a custom designed floating bathtub. Gazing beyond your floor to ceiling windows enjoy sunrise to sunset including views high above lower Manhattan including The Freedom tower. A second bedroom has an incredible North exposure with stunning panoramic views of the city including The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Met Life Building and many other iconic towers. A third bedroom easily becomes a home office or media room as it opens to the living room through a stunning walnut pocket door. The third bath is one of the more stunning guest baths you will see. Albeit there are only 11 homes atop this tower, there is a full time doorman and unit owners have full use of the hotel amenities in the adjoining and chic Public Hotel including a gym. A rarefied lifestyle awaits you at 215 Chrystie Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Chrystie Street have any available units?
215 Chrystie Street has a unit available for $26,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Chrystie Street have?
Some of 215 Chrystie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Chrystie Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Chrystie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Chrystie Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Chrystie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 Chrystie Street offer parking?
No, 215 Chrystie Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Chrystie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Chrystie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Chrystie Street have a pool?
No, 215 Chrystie Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Chrystie Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Chrystie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Chrystie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Chrystie Street has units with dishwashers.
