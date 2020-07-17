Amenities

RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY at 215 Chrystie Street, a new condominium on Manhattan's Lower East Side. This is the only 3 bedroom rental available in this limited collection of ultra modern luxury homes! Developed by Ian Schrager, known for hospitality and luxury world wide, this 11-unit condominium has only 2 apartments per floor. Become breathless as you enter this grand modern SKY LOFT residence on the 28th floor. Between the sexy lines of this homes architecture and finishes and the picture perfect 270 degree skyline views an idyllic lifestyle is realized. A rare 42.5'x19' great room with10 ft ceilings and floor to ceiling glass mesmerizes. A key feature to the building's architectural prowess, designed by Pritzker Prize winning Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron who designed the Tate Modern Museum in London and the Beijing Olympic Bird's Nest stadium, is its exoskeleton construction affording rare columnless interior spaces. In the Great Room a walnut feature wall and casings add texture to this esoteric space and continues into the kitchen with its custom crafted walnut cabinetry with Basaltina counter tops and back splash. Kitchen appliances include a Miele 5-burner gas cooktop, Wolf 36" oven, Miele 27" warming drawer, Miele 24" under counter wine refrigerator, Miele 24" dishwasher and Miele 24" coffee/espresso machine. The oversized master suite with jaw dropping South and West exposures incorporates a dressing room with extensive closets off of which flows an absolutely stunning windowed 5 fixture master bath featuring a custom designed floating bathtub. Gazing beyond your floor to ceiling windows enjoy sunrise to sunset including views high above lower Manhattan including The Freedom tower. A second bedroom has an incredible North exposure with stunning panoramic views of the city including The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Met Life Building and many other iconic towers. A third bedroom easily becomes a home office or media room as it opens to the living room through a stunning walnut pocket door. The third bath is one of the more stunning guest baths you will see. Albeit there are only 11 homes atop this tower, there is a full time doorman and unit owners have full use of the hotel amenities in the adjoining and chic Public Hotel including a gym. A rarefied lifestyle awaits you at 215 Chrystie Street.