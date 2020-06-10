212 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym game room parking pool media room valet service yoga

The apartment is beautifully appointed with a marble foyer, powder room, high ceilings, separate washer and dryer, extra-large windows, and incredible finishes. The herringbone floors throughout the apartment give the apartment a distinct character.The grand scale 20 20 living room is airy and laid out for entertaining and dining. The oversized windows and high ceilings make for a loft-like environment.The kitchen opens into the living room with an incredible Calacatta marble counter with breakfast bar. No detail has been spared in the kitchen with top of the line Gaggenau appliances and Ash Millwork cabinets.Both bedrooms can accommodate a king-size bed and have en-suite bathrooms. Both bathrooms have stunning marble finishes and heated floors and the main bedroom has a double sink. The main bedroom has a fully outfitted walk-in closet for all of your storage needs.212 5th Avenue is located in the heart of the Flatiron District with Madison Square Park at its doorstep. Amenities include 24-hour doorman, concierge, cold storage, fitness center by The Wright Fit, with adjoining yoga studio and treatment room. Playroom and separate game room, both with age-appropriate equipment. Residents lounge, adjoining dining/meeting room with catering kitchen, screening room, and valet parking.