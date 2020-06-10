All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

212 Fifth Avenue

212 5th Avenue · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
valet service
yoga
The apartment is beautifully appointed with a marble foyer, powder room, high ceilings, separate washer and dryer, extra-large windows, and incredible finishes. The herringbone floors throughout the apartment give the apartment a distinct character.The grand scale 20 20 living room is airy and laid out for entertaining and dining. The oversized windows and high ceilings make for a loft-like environment.The kitchen opens into the living room with an incredible Calacatta marble counter with breakfast bar. No detail has been spared in the kitchen with top of the line Gaggenau appliances and Ash Millwork cabinets.Both bedrooms can accommodate a king-size bed and have en-suite bathrooms. Both bathrooms have stunning marble finishes and heated floors and the main bedroom has a double sink. The main bedroom has a fully outfitted walk-in closet for all of your storage needs.212 5th Avenue is located in the heart of the Flatiron District with Madison Square Park at its doorstep. Amenities include 24-hour doorman, concierge, cold storage, fitness center by The Wright Fit, with adjoining yoga studio and treatment room. Playroom and separate game room, both with age-appropriate equipment. Residents lounge, adjoining dining/meeting room with catering kitchen, screening room, and valet parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
212 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 212 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 212 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 212 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 212 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
