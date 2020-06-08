All apartments in New York
209 W 80TH ST.
209 W 80TH ST.

209 West 80th Street · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful SOUTH facing, street facing studio*Video Tour Available*APARTMENT DETAILS:DishwasherLiving Space fits Queen Size BedExcellent Closet SpaceSeparate KitchenHeart of the UWSSteps to Central Park and the Natural History Museum. Right Next to 1,B, and C trains*Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 month, the gross rent is $2350.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112877

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W 80TH ST. have any available units?
209 W 80TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 209 W 80TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
209 W 80TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W 80TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. offer parking?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. have a pool?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 W 80TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 W 80TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 W 80TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
