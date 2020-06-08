209 W 80TH ST.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel

Beautiful SOUTH facing, street facing studio*Video Tour Available*APARTMENT DETAILS:DishwasherLiving Space fits Queen Size BedExcellent Closet SpaceSeparate KitchenHeart of the UWSSteps to Central Park and the Natural History Museum. Right Next to 1,B, and C trains*Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 month, the gross rent is $2350.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112877