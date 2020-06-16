All apartments in New York
208 1ST AVE.

208 1st Avenue · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a gorgeous, sun filled one bedroom. Apartment features washer & dryer, marble bath, exposed brick, and a granite kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a block from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines and the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5747

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 1ST AVE. have any available units?
208 1ST AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 1ST AVE. have?
Some of 208 1ST AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 1ST AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
208 1ST AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 1ST AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 208 1ST AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 208 1ST AVE. offer parking?
No, 208 1ST AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 208 1ST AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 1ST AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 1ST AVE. have a pool?
No, 208 1ST AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 208 1ST AVE. have accessible units?
No, 208 1ST AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 1ST AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 1ST AVE. has units with dishwashers.
