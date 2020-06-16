208 1ST AVE.

Amenities

This is a gorgeous, sun filled one bedroom. Apartment features washer & dryer, marble bath, exposed brick, and a granite kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a block from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines and the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5747