All apartments in New York
Find more places like 207 Central Park North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
207 Central Park North
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

207 Central Park North

207 Central Park North · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

207 Central Park North, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$3,758

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Enjoy living in this beautiful, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath at 207 Central Park North. The apartment features condo style finishes including high ceilings, gorgeous floor boards, a brand new open style kitchen, high quality stainless steel appliances, great light, renovated bathrooms, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.207 Central Park North is a fantastic, prewar elevator building ideally located across from Central Park. Close to all transportation, uptown's best restaurants and bars and stops from Midtown, Columbia, and CUNY.1 Month free on a 12 month lease. Gross Rent is $4,100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Central Park North have any available units?
207 Central Park North has a unit available for $3,758 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Central Park North have?
Some of 207 Central Park North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Central Park North currently offering any rent specials?
207 Central Park North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Central Park North pet-friendly?
No, 207 Central Park North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 207 Central Park North offer parking?
No, 207 Central Park North does not offer parking.
Does 207 Central Park North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Central Park North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Central Park North have a pool?
No, 207 Central Park North does not have a pool.
Does 207 Central Park North have accessible units?
No, 207 Central Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Central Park North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Central Park North has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 207 Central Park North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity