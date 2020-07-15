Amenities
Enjoy living in this beautiful, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath at 207 Central Park North. The apartment features condo style finishes including high ceilings, gorgeous floor boards, a brand new open style kitchen, high quality stainless steel appliances, great light, renovated bathrooms, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.207 Central Park North is a fantastic, prewar elevator building ideally located across from Central Park. Close to all transportation, uptown's best restaurants and bars and stops from Midtown, Columbia, and CUNY.1 Month free on a 12 month lease. Gross Rent is $4,100