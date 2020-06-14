All apartments in New York
2066 Fifth Avenue
2066 Fifth Avenue

2066 5th Avenue · (718) 832-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2066 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
hot tub
Terrace lovers rejoice! This top floor, two bedroom duplex features an expansive, western facing terrace that receives tremendous light and offers city views! The apartment is outfitted with a modern kitchen, a spa-inspired, marble tiled bathroom with soaking tub, oversized windows, AC/heating combo units in each room, and an in-unit washer/dryer. The lofted bedroom looks out to the 375 sq ft terrace. Both bedrooms fit queen sized beds comfortably along with additional furniture. The top floor apartment is located in an elevator building.Located in Central Harlem, just two blocks from 125th Street. The location provides numerous transportation options, fantastic shopping and restaurants. Access to Mount Morris Park is just a few blocks away. Available March 15th. Pets are accepted upon landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2066 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2066 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2066 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2066 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2066 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2066 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2066 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2066 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
