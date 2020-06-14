2066 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Terrace lovers rejoice! This top floor, two bedroom duplex features an expansive, western facing terrace that receives tremendous light and offers city views! The apartment is outfitted with a modern kitchen, a spa-inspired, marble tiled bathroom with soaking tub, oversized windows, AC/heating combo units in each room, and an in-unit washer/dryer. The lofted bedroom looks out to the 375 sq ft terrace. Both bedrooms fit queen sized beds comfortably along with additional furniture. The top floor apartment is located in an elevator building.Located in Central Harlem, just two blocks from 125th Street. The location provides numerous transportation options, fantastic shopping and restaurants. Access to Mount Morris Park is just a few blocks away. Available March 15th. Pets are accepted upon landlord approval.