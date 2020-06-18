All apartments in New York
2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2041 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
Location

2041 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home complete with WASHER/DRYER!!

No brokers fee *

- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!

Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the upcoming Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at 125th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
