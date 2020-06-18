2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities
Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home complete with WASHER/DRYER!!
No brokers fee *
- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!
Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the upcoming Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at 125th!!
Call Text Or Email for More Info