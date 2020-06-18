2041 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home complete with WASHER/DRYER!!



No brokers fee *



- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave & Dishwasher included!

- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!

- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!

- Recessed Lighting!

- Full modern Bathroom!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!

- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!

- Tons of sunlight!

- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!



Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the upcoming Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at 125th!!



