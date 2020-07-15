Amenities
Welcome to your new home: a spacious 3 bedroom, one and a half bathrooms, with high ceilings, 9 windows, and hardwood floors throughout. The sizable, updated, windowed kitchen has tons of storage and includes a stainless steel dishwasher. You can comfortably entertain in this 20ft-long living room big enough for multiple sofas and a dining table. This apartment has 2 queen sized bedrooms, and one massive bedroom that can fit a king sized bed plus seating area. The bathroom has a shower tub and a large storage closet (see floorplan). One of the bedrooms has an ensuite half bath. A very large coat-closet is convenient for additional storage. Living is easy in this beautiful prewar apartment building located on a quiet treelined street off of bustling Amsterdam Avenue which has restaurants, bars, cafes, delis, shopping, and is just a few blocks from Morningside Park Farmers Market, Westside Market, and Whole Foods. Perfectly situated in the middle of Riverside Park, Central Park, and Morningside Park, this apartment is just 1 block from a Citibike station, 4 blocks from the 1 train, close to the C and B lines, and just 7 blocks from Columbia University! Beautifully maintained, 202 West 107th Street is impeccably clean, has an attentive live-in super, camera security system, and laundry on the same block. Pets are welcome case by case. Guarantors allowed. Shares allowed.