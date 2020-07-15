All apartments in New York
Find more places like 202 West 107th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
202 West 107th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

202 West 107th Street

202 West 107th Street · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

202 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home: a spacious 3 bedroom, one and a half bathrooms, with high ceilings, 9 windows, and hardwood floors throughout. The sizable, updated, windowed kitchen has tons of storage and includes a stainless steel dishwasher. You can comfortably entertain in this 20ft-long living room big enough for multiple sofas and a dining table. This apartment has 2 queen sized bedrooms, and one massive bedroom that can fit a king sized bed plus seating area. The bathroom has a shower tub and a large storage closet (see floorplan). One of the bedrooms has an ensuite half bath. A very large coat-closet is convenient for additional storage. Living is easy in this beautiful prewar apartment building located on a quiet treelined street off of bustling Amsterdam Avenue which has restaurants, bars, cafes, delis, shopping, and is just a few blocks from Morningside Park Farmers Market, Westside Market, and Whole Foods. Perfectly situated in the middle of Riverside Park, Central Park, and Morningside Park, this apartment is just 1 block from a Citibike station, 4 blocks from the 1 train, close to the C and B lines, and just 7 blocks from Columbia University! Beautifully maintained, 202 West 107th Street is impeccably clean, has an attentive live-in super, camera security system, and laundry on the same block. Pets are welcome case by case. Guarantors allowed. Shares allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 West 107th Street have any available units?
202 West 107th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 West 107th Street have?
Some of 202 West 107th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 West 107th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 West 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 202 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 202 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 West 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 202 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 West 107th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 202 West 107th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity