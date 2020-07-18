201 East 15th Street

Amenities

From the moment you walk through the front door of this massive one bedroom, you will feel right at home. You will be amazed at how much space you have as you walk through your expansive entry foyer into the beautiful Living/Dining room, which is perfect for entertaining. This entry foyer is equipped with a ton of space allowing for a nice sized desk so you can use this as a home office. The living room is so large, you have space for a full dining table as well as a large couch with chairs.Bring all of your cooking gadgets, because this expansive windowed chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a Sanyo Wine Fridge, Fisher & Paykel Fridge & Freezer, Frigidaire Microwave, dishwasher and more storage then you will know what to do with. No detail was missed in this stunning home, from wide plank wood floors, to custom closets, they even added custom hardware throughout every closet.This King Sized one bedroom is equipped with more closet space than you will know what to do with! The Spacious Bedroom has double exposure, East and North which allows lots of light to cascade through your large windows. There is a ceiling fan installed as well with a remote control. It can accommodate a King Sized bed, 2 night tables, a dresser and more. You will enjoy the peacefulness of your new quiet home while looking out at beautiful greenery and the best architectural detail Gramercy has to offer.This co-op building has a laundry room, storage in the basement as well as a garage right next door. Located in the heart of Gramercy, you are just steps from the Park, as well as so many conveniences, such as the best restaurants, shopping, Farmer's Market in Union Square, cross town bus on 14th St. and 4,5,6,n,r,w,q,l at the 14th St. station.