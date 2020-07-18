All apartments in New York
Location

201 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
From the moment you walk through the front door of this massive one bedroom, you will feel right at home. You will be amazed at how much space you have as you walk through your expansive entry foyer into the beautiful Living/Dining room, which is perfect for entertaining. This entry foyer is equipped with a ton of space allowing for a nice sized desk so you can use this as a home office. The living room is so large, you have space for a full dining table as well as a large couch with chairs.Bring all of your cooking gadgets, because this expansive windowed chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a Sanyo Wine Fridge, Fisher & Paykel Fridge & Freezer, Frigidaire Microwave, dishwasher and more storage then you will know what to do with. No detail was missed in this stunning home, from wide plank wood floors, to custom closets, they even added custom hardware throughout every closet.This King Sized one bedroom is equipped with more closet space than you will know what to do with! The Spacious Bedroom has double exposure, East and North which allows lots of light to cascade through your large windows. There is a ceiling fan installed as well with a remote control. It can accommodate a King Sized bed, 2 night tables, a dresser and more. You will enjoy the peacefulness of your new quiet home while looking out at beautiful greenery and the best architectural detail Gramercy has to offer.This co-op building has a laundry room, storage in the basement as well as a garage right next door. Located in the heart of Gramercy, you are just steps from the Park, as well as so many conveniences, such as the best restaurants, shopping, Farmer's Market in Union Square, cross town bus on 14th St. and 4,5,6,n,r,w,q,l at the 14th St. station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East 15th Street have any available units?
201 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 East 15th Street have?
Some of 201 East 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 East 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 East 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 East 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 East 15th Street offers parking.
Does 201 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 201 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 East 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
