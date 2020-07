Amenities

Amazing STUDIO in UPPER WEST SIDE NO FEE!



This great studio in the Prime upper west side features exposed brick, separate kitchen and dishwasher. With hardwood flooring and bright lighting, this studio is perfect for your next home. The apartment is located in a well maintained building with basement laundry.

No Dogs Allowed



