200 East 3rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Very spacious 3 bedroom on East 3rd street and off Avenue B in the East Village. It has lots of natural light, hardwood floors, a walk-in kitchen with a window and dishwasher and microwave. All of the bedrooms fit queens & dresser. The living room can fit a L-shaped couch & table, and there's even a dining room. The area is phenomenal- situated in the East Village and walking distance to Tompkins Square Park, Lower East Side, Soho, Washington Square Park and NYU. Just steps to amazing bars, coffeeshops, and restaurants. The closest subway stations are the F-train on First Avenue/Houston and the 6-train on Bleecker St.