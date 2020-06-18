All apartments in New York
200 East 3rd Street
200 East 3rd Street

200 East 3rd Street · (917) 288-5050
Location

200 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Very spacious 3 bedroom on East 3rd street and off Avenue B in the East Village. It has lots of natural light, hardwood floors, a walk-in kitchen with a window and dishwasher and microwave. All of the bedrooms fit queens & dresser. The living room can fit a L-shaped couch & table, and there's even a dining room. The area is phenomenal- situated in the East Village and walking distance to Tompkins Square Park, Lower East Side, Soho, Washington Square Park and NYU. Just steps to amazing bars, coffeeshops, and restaurants. The closest subway stations are the F-train on First Avenue/Houston and the 6-train on Bleecker St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 3rd Street have any available units?
200 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 200 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 East 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 East 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
