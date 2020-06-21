All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 West Street, New York, NY 10014
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-G · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
sauna
valet service
This unique loft with soaring 20 ft ceilings and over 1,000 square feet awaits you at the Downtown Club. A grand foyer with 2 large closets leads into an impressive open concept space with double height ceilings and southern exposure.

The kitchen features a center island, black granite counters, cherry cabinets, GE microwave and oven, and Bosch dishwasher.

A spiral staircase offers access to a large loft that holds a king size bed and 2 closets with private entrance on the 20th floor offering a multitude of configurations.

The Downtown Club at 20 West Street has some of the most coveted amenities in the Financial District. A 12,000 square foot recreation space includes an enormous fitness center complete with locker rooms with shower and steam rooms, a resident lounge with billiards, and a screening room. A newly landscaped roof terrace furnished with tables and lounge chairs features stunning views. On-site valet offers a variety of services including housekeeping and drop off laundry service. The building also features a garage, central laundry room and live-in resident manager.

20 West Street offers easy access to some of the Financial District's best neighborhood attractions including Battery Park, Robert F Wagner Park, Le District Market, Brookfield Place Shopping Center and Pier A Harbor House. With an amazing building staff and 24 hour concierge, this spacious unit is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West Street have any available units?
20 West Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West Street have?
Some of 20 West Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 West Street does offer parking.
Does 20 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West Street have a pool?
No, 20 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 West Street has units with dishwashers.
