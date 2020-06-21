Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room sauna valet service

This unique loft with soaring 20 ft ceilings and over 1,000 square feet awaits you at the Downtown Club. A grand foyer with 2 large closets leads into an impressive open concept space with double height ceilings and southern exposure.



The kitchen features a center island, black granite counters, cherry cabinets, GE microwave and oven, and Bosch dishwasher.



A spiral staircase offers access to a large loft that holds a king size bed and 2 closets with private entrance on the 20th floor offering a multitude of configurations.



The Downtown Club at 20 West Street has some of the most coveted amenities in the Financial District. A 12,000 square foot recreation space includes an enormous fitness center complete with locker rooms with shower and steam rooms, a resident lounge with billiards, and a screening room. A newly landscaped roof terrace furnished with tables and lounge chairs features stunning views. On-site valet offers a variety of services including housekeeping and drop off laundry service. The building also features a garage, central laundry room and live-in resident manager.



20 West Street offers easy access to some of the Financial District's best neighborhood attractions including Battery Park, Robert F Wagner Park, Le District Market, Brookfield Place Shopping Center and Pier A Harbor House. With an amazing building staff and 24 hour concierge, this spacious unit is not to be missed.