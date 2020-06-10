2 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED. South West facing 783 SqFt (73 m2) one bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium residence perfectly situated one block from Central Park, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods Market, Columbus Circle and 3 blocks from Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts. 9' ceilings. Newly renovated, pristine, move-in condition. LG Washer/Dryer In Unit. White oak floors. Gorgeous kitchen with Subzero, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Expansive living room with wall of corner windows offers extra space for dining. Marble bathroom with glass enclosed stall shower and bathtub. Amazing closet space with custom interiors! Thru-wall hvac. Individual Storage Bin Included. Built in 1998 and designed by Buck & Cane Architects and Peter Claman, 2 Columbus Condominium (corner of 59th Street & 9th Ave) sits on a limestone-and-granite base that complements that of the 1885 church next door. Amenities and services INCLUDED IN RENT: concierge, doorman, live-in resident manager, fully-equipped gym with Peloton Bike, and a bicycle/stroller room. Garage in the building. Pets Allowed. Express subway 2, and 1, A,B,C, D lines all one block away. Please contact me today for a video tour.