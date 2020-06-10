All apartments in New York
2 Columbus Avenue

2 Columbus Avenue · (212) 572-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED. South West facing 783 SqFt (73 m2) one bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium residence perfectly situated one block from Central Park, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods Market, Columbus Circle and 3 blocks from Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts. 9' ceilings. Newly renovated, pristine, move-in condition. LG Washer/Dryer In Unit. White oak floors. Gorgeous kitchen with Subzero, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Expansive living room with wall of corner windows offers extra space for dining. Marble bathroom with glass enclosed stall shower and bathtub. Amazing closet space with custom interiors! Thru-wall hvac. Individual Storage Bin Included. Built in 1998 and designed by Buck & Cane Architects and Peter Claman, 2 Columbus Condominium (corner of 59th Street & 9th Ave) sits on a limestone-and-granite base that complements that of the 1885 church next door. Amenities and services INCLUDED IN RENT: concierge, doorman, live-in resident manager, fully-equipped gym with Peloton Bike, and a bicycle/stroller room. Garage in the building. Pets Allowed. Express subway 2, and 1, A,B,C, D lines all one block away. Please contact me today for a video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
2 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 2 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2 Columbus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
