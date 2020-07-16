All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

2 Bedford Street

2 Bedford Street · (212) 906-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to an oversize newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bath apartment on tree lined Bedford Street between Downing and Houston Streets.

Located in an early 1900's 2 family home, this upper duplex is on the 3rd and 4th floors.

This rental property is tidy, and well maintained. It is a walk up building (no elevator), and there is no roof or garden access.

Lower floor: sunny windowed kitchen with views onto Bedford Street; a half bath with new washer/dryer; large coat closet; loft like open living and dining room with a decorative fireplace with windows facing north/east.

Upper floor: spacious peaceful master bedroom with full bath, and 3 oversize closets; 2nd bedroom facing Bedford Street with 2 walk in closets; full shared bathroom; hallway linen closet.

Location is fantastic at the cross road to Soho, multiple subways, shopping on Bleecker Street, Trader Joe's on Spring Street, restaurants on Carmine Street, etc.

Available pending a stream lined application process. Please note, the tenants pays the agent fee/commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

