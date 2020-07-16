2 Bedford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Welcome home to an oversize newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bath apartment on tree lined Bedford Street between Downing and Houston Streets.



Located in an early 1900's 2 family home, this upper duplex is on the 3rd and 4th floors.



This rental property is tidy, and well maintained. It is a walk up building (no elevator), and there is no roof or garden access.



Lower floor: sunny windowed kitchen with views onto Bedford Street; a half bath with new washer/dryer; large coat closet; loft like open living and dining room with a decorative fireplace with windows facing north/east.



Upper floor: spacious peaceful master bedroom with full bath, and 3 oversize closets; 2nd bedroom facing Bedford Street with 2 walk in closets; full shared bathroom; hallway linen closet.



Location is fantastic at the cross road to Soho, multiple subways, shopping on Bleecker Street, Trader Joe's on Spring Street, restaurants on Carmine Street, etc.



Available pending a stream lined application process. Please note, the tenants pays the agent fee/commission.