Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

186 East 2nd Street

186 East 2nd Street · (757) 513-1367
Location

186 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Be the lucky one to lock down this modern junior-one bedroom available now at the intersection of East Village and Lower East Side. This apartment, previously gut renovated, features wood floors, stone slab countertops, recessed ceiling and under-cabinet lighting, stainless-steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, and tile backsplash. A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the living room, and can open up space by serving as a dinner table with barstools. Sliding doors of frosted glass provide privacy to the bedroom while shining great light into the living room. The bedroom overlooks a quiet backyard, and fits a queen bed plus additional furniture. This is a sponsor unit, so there is no co-op board approval process. Sorry, no pets allowed.

The neighborhood is equal parts bohemian enclave and thriving hotspot, surrounded by the bars and restaurants that make the East Village one of NYC's brunch, dinner and nightlife destinations. You're half a block from laundromats, supermarkets, pizza shops, even Allen Ginsberg's old apartment. The historic Tompkins Square park is five minutes away, and the East River park paths and fields are three blocks away.

This apartment is serviced by the F line at 2nd Ave as well as the NYC Ferry service at Corlears Hook, with connecting service to South Brooklyn, Wall Street, Long Island City, Greenpoint, and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 East 2nd Street have any available units?
186 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 186 East 2nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 186 East 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 186 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 186 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 186 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 186 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 186 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 186 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 186 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
