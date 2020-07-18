186 East 2nd Street

Amenities

Be the lucky one to lock down this modern junior-one bedroom available now at the intersection of East Village and Lower East Side. This apartment, previously gut renovated, features wood floors, stone slab countertops, recessed ceiling and under-cabinet lighting, stainless-steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, and tile backsplash. A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the living room, and can open up space by serving as a dinner table with barstools. Sliding doors of frosted glass provide privacy to the bedroom while shining great light into the living room. The bedroom overlooks a quiet backyard, and fits a queen bed plus additional furniture. This is a sponsor unit, so there is no co-op board approval process. Sorry, no pets allowed.



The neighborhood is equal parts bohemian enclave and thriving hotspot, surrounded by the bars and restaurants that make the East Village one of NYC's brunch, dinner and nightlife destinations. You're half a block from laundromats, supermarkets, pizza shops, even Allen Ginsberg's old apartment. The historic Tompkins Square park is five minutes away, and the East River park paths and fields are three blocks away.



This apartment is serviced by the F line at 2nd Ave as well as the NYC Ferry service at Corlears Hook, with connecting service to South Brooklyn, Wall Street, Long Island City, Greenpoint, and beyond.