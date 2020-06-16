All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

174 1st Ave

174 1st Avenue · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,333

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
174 First Avenue, Apartment 3

*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request*

**$1,000 Moving Credit - Landlord is offering $1,000 moving credit to applicants who sign leases by July 1, 2020**

Welcome to The Slater

Each apartment in this newly gut renovated building is sprawling with natural light from both Eastern and Western exposures. Apartment 1 is a newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom that does not shy away from detail.

The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of a Whirlpool Microwave, Fisher and Paykel Stove and Oven, Liebherr Refrigerator, LG Dishwasher and a Summit Wine Cooler. The appliances blend perfectly together with the Carrara marble counter-tops and backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting.

Both bathrooms in the apartment feature radiant heated floors, floor to ceiling imported tiles lining each wall, glass door-enclosed rain showers with Carrara marble, Duravit vanities, and Sleak European wall mounted toilets. The apartment also has a stackable LG washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.

The price advertised is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease for a July 1 move in. Gross Rent = $10,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 1st Ave have any available units?
174 1st Ave has a unit available for $8,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 1st Ave have?
Some of 174 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
174 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 174 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 174 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 174 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 174 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 174 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 174 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 174 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 174 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
