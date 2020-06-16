174 1st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

174 First Avenue, Apartment 3



*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request*



**$1,000 Moving Credit - Landlord is offering $1,000 moving credit to applicants who sign leases by July 1, 2020**



Welcome to The Slater



Each apartment in this newly gut renovated building is sprawling with natural light from both Eastern and Western exposures. Apartment 1 is a newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom that does not shy away from detail.



The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of a Whirlpool Microwave, Fisher and Paykel Stove and Oven, Liebherr Refrigerator, LG Dishwasher and a Summit Wine Cooler. The appliances blend perfectly together with the Carrara marble counter-tops and backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting.



Both bathrooms in the apartment feature radiant heated floors, floor to ceiling imported tiles lining each wall, glass door-enclosed rain showers with Carrara marble, Duravit vanities, and Sleak European wall mounted toilets. The apartment also has a stackable LG washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.



The price advertised is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease for a July 1 move in. Gross Rent = $10,000.00